US Department of State: Pompeo’s Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. Secretary Pompeo congratulated Foreign Minister Rau on his recent appointment and reemphasized the importance of our strong bilateral relationship with Poland. The Secretary lauded Poland’s strong leadership role in the Three Seas Initiative and its long-term commitment to the freedom and independence of Belarus. Secretary Pompeo also thanked Foreign Minister Rau for Poland’s hosting of the third Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom or Belief, which will be held virtually November 16-17.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE