US Department of State: Pompeo to Launch U.S.-Saudi Arabia Strategic Dialogue

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo will welcome Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, October 14 for the inaugural U.S.-Saudi Strategic Dialogue. The dialogue will focus on our shared commitments to the furthering of regional security and prosperity, economic development, and the people-to-people exchanges that have underpinned our bilateral relationship since the seminal meeting between President Roosevelt and King Abdulaziz aboard the USS Quincy 75 years ago. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan will deliver remarks at 8:45 AM-EDT and the event will be streamed live online at State.gov.

