US Department of State: Parliamentary Election in Mongolia

Washington, DC (STL.News) MORGAN ORTAGUS, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON

The United States commends the people of Mongolia for exercising their unalienable right to vote in the parliamentary elections on June 24, the eighth such elections since Mongolia’s peaceful democratic revolution in 1990. We are proud to be Mongolia’s “third neighbor” and strategic partner in ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. We look forward to working with Mongolia’s next government to continue building on that partnership and further strengthening our shared democratic values and Mongolia’s sovereignty and independence.

