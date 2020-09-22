US Department of State: Palau Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the government and the citizens of Palau as you mark your 26th Independence Day.

The close friendship between our two countries remains firmly rooted in a foundation of respect for democratic principles, human rights, and the underlying fundamental freedoms to which all are entitled. While October 1st marks the beginning of Palau’s 26th year of independence, the ties between our two countries have a much deeper shared history.

The bond our two countries established over 75 years ago during the Battle of the Pacific remains strong. Palau continues to shine as a beacon of democracy supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and proudly setting an example for Pacific Island nations. I am honored that Palauan citizens continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces and uphold the sacrifices of our forefathers on the sands of Peleliu.

On this day of celebration, the United States extends its best wishes for joy and prosperity to all Palauans in the upcoming year.

