US Department of State: Osman Kavala Should be Released

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following Statement:

As of this week, Turkish philanthropist and civil society leader Osman Kavala has spent 1,000 days in detention without being convicted of any crime. The United States underscores the importance of respecting international obligations and commitments. We call upon Turkey to comply with its own commitment to justice and rule of law and to release Osman Kavala from detention, while pursuing a just, transparent, and speedy resolution to his case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE