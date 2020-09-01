US Department of State: On the Passing of Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. In a distinguished career spanning more than half a century, President Mukherjee worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of India as a parliamentarian, cabinet minister, and as President of the world’s largest democracy. His visionary leadership helped drive India’s rise as a global power and paved the way for a stronger U.S.-India partnership.

President Mukherjee’s many accomplishments resulted in a more prosperous and secure India. As Minister of External Affairs and Defense, he championed the landmark U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, a foundation of the U.S.-India strategic partnership, and signed the Defense Framework Agreement to enable the U.S.-India security relationship we witness today. Few Indian statesman played a more vital role in preparing India for the mantle of global leadership in the 21st century.

On behalf of the American people, we extend our deepest condolences to the people of India and to President Mukherjee’s family during this time of mourning.

