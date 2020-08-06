US Department of State: On the Departure of Brian Hook

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

Brian Hook has decided to step down from his role as the U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Advisor to the Secretary. Special Representative Hook has been my point person on Iran for over two years and he has achieved historic results countering the Iranian regime.

He successfully negotiated with the Iranians the release of Michael White and Xiyue Wang from prison. Special Representative Hook also served with distinction as the Director of Policy Planning and set into motion a range of new strategies that advanced the national security interests of the United States and our allies. He has been a trusted advisor to me and a good friend. I thank him for his service.

Following a transition period with Brian Hook, Elliott Abrams will assume the position of Special Representative for Iran, in addition to his responsibilities as Special Representative for Venezuela.

