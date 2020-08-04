US Department of State: On the Chinese Communist Party’s Extra-Territorial Authoritarianism

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

The Chinese Communist Party cannot tolerate the free thinking of its own people, and increasingly is trying to extend its reach outside China’s borders. In the latest example, Chinese authorities have reportedly issued arrest warrants for six pro-democracy advocates resident outside of China, including a U.S. citizen. The United States and other free nations will continue to protect our peoples from the long arm of Beijing’s authoritarianism.

