US Department of State Offers Rewards for Information of Venezuelan Public Officials

Department of State Offers Rewards for Information to Bring Former Venezuelan Public Officials to Justice

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

Today the U.S. Department of State announces reward offers of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez and Eustiquio José Lugo Gómez. In 2015, Motta Dominguez was named President of the National Electricity Corporation (Corpoelec) in Venezuela, and later in the same month, he was appointed the Minister of Electricity. Lugo Gómez was the Vice Minister of Finance, Investment, and Strategic Alliance in the Ministry of Electricity as well as procurement director at Corpoelec under Motta Dominguez.

On June 27, 2019, Motta Dominguez and Lugo Gómez were indicted for conspiracy to commit money laundering and laundering of monetary instruments in the Southern District of Florida. According to the indictment, Motta Dominguez and Lugo Gómez allegedly awarded three Florida-based companies more than $60 million in procurement contracts with Corpoelec in exchange for bribes paid to them or for their benefit.

Today’s action follows the July 28, 2020 designation of Motta and Lugo under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020 (Div. G, P.L. 116-94) due to their involvement in significant corruption, resulting in their (and their immediate family members’) ineligibility for entry into the United States.

This reward is offered under the Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP). More than 75 transnational criminals and major narcotics traffickers have been brought to justice under the TOCRP and the Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) since the NRP’s inception in 1986. The Department has paid more than $130 million in rewards for information leading to apprehensions.

The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) manages the TOCRP in close coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (ICE/HSI), and other U.S. government agencies. These actions demonstrate the Department’s commitment to supporting law enforcement efforts and a whole of government approach to combatting drug trafficking and transnational organized crime.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE