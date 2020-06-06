US Department of State News: Sweden’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement by Michael R. Pompeo:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I congratulate Sweden and all its citizens as you celebrate your National Day.

The United States and Sweden share a deep and longstanding friendship, which continues to thrive based on shared values of freedom and democracy, and close people-to-people ties. Over four million Americans trace their ancestry to Sweden. Our economic relationship is strong and robust, and we look forward to further cooperation to promote mutual prosperity and security, including through technology and innovation.

We thank you for your continued support for U.S. citizens as the United States’ protecting power in North Korea. We appreciate the strong commitment Sweden has made to transatlantic cooperation and regional and global security, especially as a valued NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner. We are also grateful for Sweden’s steadfast partnership and assistance with the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and the Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

The United States values its enduring friendship and cooperation with Sweden. Today, I wish the people of Sweden a happy national day and a year of continued success.

