US Department of State News: Benin Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:
On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send congratulations to the Government of Benin and the Beninese people on the 60th anniversary of your independence.
As President Talon and I discussed during our meeting earlier this year, the partnership between the United States and Benin is based on shared democratic principles and a mutual desire for peace and prosperity. We stand with Benin in ensuring fundamental freedoms, confronting violent extremism, and fostering transparency and economic growth. The United States and Benin share a 60-year history of strong and collaborative friendship, and we are committed to working together to ensure continued progress as we combat the COVID-19 pandemic together.
We are proud to join the people of Benin in celebrating your Independence Day.
