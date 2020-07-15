US Department of State: New Humanitarian & Health Assistance

New Humanitarian and Health Assistance Bolsters U.S. Leadership in Response to COVID-19

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

The American people’s generosity remains unmatched in the global fight against COVID-19. The Department of State and USAID are providing an additional $208 million in new humanitarian and health assistance to bolster our ongoing response efforts, helping the world’s most vulnerable overcome the devastation inflicted by this deadly virus. With today’s announcement, the State Department and USAID alone have committed more than $1.5 billion for the global COVID-19 response since the outbreak began.

This new funding includes nearly $126 million in Migration and Refugee Assistance to support the provision of water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, enhance livelihood support, and increase access to protection, health services, and information for refugees and host communities in more than 40 countries. More than $62 million in global health funding will support the purchase of ventilators for countries in need, enabling delivery of machines, training, equipment, and support measures to our partner countries. Lastly, $20 million in International Disaster Assistance will support food assistance to address the secondary impacts of the pandemic in affected countries.

Our COVID-19 assistance bolsters the ability of our global partners to fight the virus, while also keeping Americans safer at home. This new assistance is part of more than $12.5 billion allocated across the U.S. Government to benefit the global response, including vaccine and therapeutics development, preparedness efforts, and humanitarian assistance.

Even as we continue our robust COVID-19 response, the United States must start preparing for the next outbreak today. We have a moral obligation to lead and to build a safer system for the next generation. With proactive thinking, we can prepare the U.S. Government and international system to ensure the world is prepared for the next outbreak – and work together to prevent a future pandemic.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE