US Department of State: New Covid-19 Private Sector Engagement & Partnership Fund

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) are launching a new COVID-19 Private Sector Engagement & Partnership Fund with $10 million in supplemental COVID-19 assistance funds to bolster our ongoing response efforts, helping the world’s most vulnerable overcome the devastation inflicted by this deadly virus. Working with Congress, the Fund will strengthen private sector efforts to respond to the economic effects of the virus.

The Fund will create a formal and transparent process to surface innovative private sector solutions to mitigating the secondary impacts of COVID-19 in developing countries. It will then seed-fund the most promising of these solutions within the context of Department of State and USAID global programming.

With this announcement, the Department of State is issuing a notice of funding opportunity to the private sector in order to highlight approaches, products, and ideas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that have the potential to scale. Through this opportunity, the Department of State and USAID intend to connect potential private sector partners with the appropriate domestic offices and overseas missions to leverage synergies between private sector and the U.S. government to scale and deliver results.

As of the time of this announcement, the Department of State and USAID have together committed more than $1.6 billion for the global COVID-19 response since the outbreak began.

To learn more about the submission process and timeline, please visit the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships’ webpage or go to grants.gov and search for funding opportunity number SFOP0007088.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE