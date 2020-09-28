US Department of State: Nathan A. Sales Travels to Slovenia & Italy  

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan A. Sales will travel to Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Monday, September 28 and Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, September 29. In Slovenia he will meet with the Slovenian Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of the Interior, and other senior national security and foreign policy officials.

In Rome, acting with the authorities of the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Ambassador Sales will deliver remarks on a panel at the Symposium on Advancing and Defending International Religious Freedom through Diplomacy and speak with his Italian counterparts on counterterrorism matters.

Throughout his travel, he will press European governments to take action against Hizballah by designating or banning the group in its entirety and promoting shared action against the terrorist organization.

