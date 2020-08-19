US Department of State: Mutiny in Mali

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States strongly condemns the August 18 mutiny in Mali as we would condemn any forcible seizure of power. We join the Economic Community of West African States and African Union, as well as other international partners, in denouncing these actions. The freedom and safety of detained government officials and their families must be ensured. The United States calls on all political and military actors to work towards a restoration of constitutional government. We urge all stakeholders in Mali to engage in peaceful dialogue, to respect Malians’ rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and to reject violence.

