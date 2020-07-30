US Department of State: Moroccan Throne Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I wish a joyful Throne Day to his Majesty King Mohammad VI and to all Moroccans.

The U.S.-Morocco friendship is founded upon the shared values of coexistence and interfaith dialogue and an appreciation for the importance of stability and economic opportunity. Over the course of the past year, we have continued to work together to create a more peaceful and prosperous Africa. We also commend King Mohammed VI for his support to fellow African countries as they address the challenges posed by COVID-19.

I extend my congratulations to his Majesty the King and the Moroccan people on this auspicious anniversary.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE