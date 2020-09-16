US Department of State: Mexico’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send congratulations to the people of Mexico on your 210th Independence Day.

Mexico is a cherished and vital partner with whom we share strong economic, cultural, and familial ties. We join with you in celebrating the next phase of shared economic success for North America through the historic United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which entered into force on July 1. Mexico has also been an indispensable partner in securing our shared border. We will continue to work together toward our shared goals of security, prosperity, and advancing the rule of law.

The United States wishes the Mexican people a happy Independence Day.

