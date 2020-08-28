US Department of State: Malaysia Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the people of Malaysia as you celebrate your Independence Day.

The strong partnership between the United States and Malaysia allows us to better face new challenges and pursue new opportunities for our citizens. Building on our robust economic, security, and people-to-people ties, we continue to make progress on our shared goal of promoting a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We look forward to another year of advancement in the relations between our two countries.

I send best wishes to the people of Malaysia on this important occasion.

