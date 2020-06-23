US Department of State: Luxembourg National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I (Michael R. Pompeo) congratulate the people of Luxembourg as you mark your National Day and celebrate the official birthday of Grand Duke Henri.

As we commemorate 75 years since our joint victory over the Nazis, we continue to honor the joint sacrifices made to preserve our freedom and democracy. Our enduring friendship, including our commitment to shared security as NATO Allies, is all the more necessary as we work together to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. I am confident we will remain strong partners promoting peace and our shared values.

To the people of Luxembourg, I offer my best wishes on your National Day.

