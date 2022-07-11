US Department of State Launches Evolve

U.S. Department of State Launches Multi-Billion Dollar “Evolve” Acquisition to Modernize U.S. Diplomatic Technology

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On Friday, July 8, 2022, the U.S. Department of State launched a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) outlining a multi-billion dollar “Evolve” acquisition strategy to modernize U.S. diplomatic technology. Evolve is a key part of Secretary Blinken’s agenda to build a State Department that is equipped to meet the tests of the 21st century. Evolve will enable the Department to acquire technology services from companies with proven track records and to advance modern U.S. diplomatic goals including application of emerging technologies, cyber security, data analysis, innovations in climate and health, as well as workforce accessibility.

Evolve technology services will be purchased through multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts with a five-to-seven-year period of performance. The scope includes IT Management, Network and Telecommunications, Cloud and Data Center, Application Development, and Customer and End User Support services. The anticipated acquisition ceiling for all contracts is $8 to $10 billion. Release of the formal RFP is anticipated within the current fiscal year.

Evolve also promotes expanded opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses, through set-asides, small business participation goals, and inclusion of pass/fail small business commitment requirements for all large business offerors. Existing IT services provided to the Department under the 8(a) program will remain outside the scope of the Evolve program – ensuring those opportunities continue to be available to small businesses.