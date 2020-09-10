US Department of State: Joint Statement on U.S.-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and India on the occasion of the third U.S.-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue.

Begin Text:

The Seventeenth meeting of the U.S.-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and the third session of the U.S.-India Designations Dialogue was held virtually on September 9-10, 2020. Mr. Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism, Ministry of External Affairs of India and Ambassador Nathan A. Sales, U.S. State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism, led respective inter-Agency/inter-Departmental delegations in a far-reaching conversation on counterterrorism cooperation, resolving to continue close coordination on this important element of the comprehensive global strategic partnership that exists between the two countries.

Both sides denounced use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms. They exchanged views on threats posed by UN-sanctioned terrorist entities and emphasized the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qa’ida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul Mujahideen.

The two sides also shared information about their priorities and procedures for pursuing sanctions and designations against terrorist groups and individuals, particularly in light of recent legislative changes in India.

The two sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot. The U.S. reiterated its support for the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism.

There was a joint commitment to strengthen cooperation on information sharing and other steps to disrupt the ability of international terrorists to travel, consistent with the important provisions and obligations outlined in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2396. Participants also highlighted their efforts to address some of the world’s most pressing counter terrorism challenges, including countering the financing and operations of terrorist organizations, countering radicalization and terrorist use of the internet, cross-border movement of terrorists and prosecuting, rehabilitating, and reintegrating returning terrorist fighters and family members. The two sides discussed mutual legal and extradition assistance, bilateral law enforcement training and cooperation.

End Text.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE