US Department of State: Joint Press Statement on the11th U.S.-Japan Policy Cooperation Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

The following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Japan at the conclusion of the 11th U.S.-Japan Policy Cooperation Dialogue on the Internet Economy.

Begin text:

The United States and Japan emphasized their continued commitment to an open, interoperable, reliable, and secure Internet during the 11th meeting of the U.S.-Japan Policy Cooperation Dialogue on the Internet Economy hosted virtually by the United States on September 16 and 17, 2020.

The dialogue included discussions with private sector representatives from both countries on promotion of open, secure, trustworthy, and resilient fifth generation wireless technologies (5G) networks and services; public-private cooperation supporting the development of the digital economy in third countries; international coordination on areas such as sharing of best practices of Internet of Things (IoT) security and promotion of free flows of data; and public-private partnerships to support responsible stewardship of trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) in a manner that fosters public trust in AI. Both countries welcomed the proposal to the U.S. and Japanese governments submitted by private sector representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan and Keidanren.

Both countries recognized the importance of promoting cooperation on 5G networks in both advanced and emerging economies to ensure countries, companies, and citizens can trust that equipment, software, and services companies will support the development of the digital economy, while strengthening cybersecurity and protecting privacy, intellectual property, and human rights. Both countries also recognized the importance of trust and rule of law as principles in support of secure information and communications technology (ICT) supply chains. They also highlighted the value of transparent, open, and interoperable 5G network architecture to support security and vendor diversity. In this regard, they intend to continue coordination in international fora on 5G network security and the development of principles for open and interoperable networks, such as at the upcoming Prague 5G Security Conference. The two countries intend to enhance cooperation on Beyond 5G (6G) technologies including research, development, and international standards. The two countries also confirmed the need for an ongoing, expert-level discussion between the United States and Japan on open networks, vendor diversity, and architectures for 5G and beyond.

The United States and Japan emphasized their continued commitment to work closely together to enhance the global digital economy policy environment including in the World Trade Organization (WTO), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Group of 20 (G20), Group of 7 (G7), and Internet Governance Forum (IGF). They reaffirmed their commitment to an inclusive, open, and transparent system of Internet governance based on the multi-stakeholder approach. They reaffirmed their support for the OECD Recommendation on AI, and affirmed to continue working together on AI through the OECD and the Global Partnership on AI.

The United States and Japan welcomed the entry into force of the Japan–U.S. Digital Trade Agreement. Furthermore, they committed to continue engaging in policy discussions to harness the full potential of data and the digital economy. Both countries intend to continue to collaborate with international partners to promote rules that support international data flows, including personal information. The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to work closely together to expand participation in the APEC Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) system. They recognized the CBPR system as a relevant mechanism to facilitate interoperability and create a globally useful and acceptable cross border data flow scheme. They also reaffirmed their commitment to the current review of the implementation of the OECD Privacy Guidelines and recognized the importance of further facilitating discussions to enable the Guidelines to address data localization and unlimited government access as possible emerging barriers to cross-border data flows. Japan also highlighted the concept of data free flow with trust.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to realizing a global digital economy that is vibrant, innovative, and secure through the Working Group on the Japan-U.S. Strategic Digital Economy Partnership (JUSDEP), which was held twice in 2020, including as part of the Internet Economy Dialogue. Participants reviewed ongoing cooperation in areas such as smart cities, network infrastructure, and capacity building in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Communications and Information Policy Stephen Anderson led the U.S. delegation, which included officials representing the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Federal Communications Commission, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency. Director-General Makiguchi Eiji of the Global Strategy Bureau from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) led the Japanese delegation, which included the participation of officials representing MIC, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), and the Personal Information Protection Commission (PPC).

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE