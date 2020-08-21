US Department of State: International Day of Remembrance & Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On this third annual International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, the United States stands with the victims of terrorism and their families. The pain and suffering caused by terrorism is a heavy burden that the American people know all too well.

We honor the strength and resilience of terrorism victims and their families around the world. We are committed to holding terrorists accountable for the crimes they have committed, no matter where they may be found or how long they have escaped justice. And by working to prevent future attacks, we ensure that the victims we remember today will not have died in vain.

