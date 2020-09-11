US Department of State: Innovation Roundtable, Smart Spaces and COVID-19 Recovery

Washington, DC (STL.News) Department Spokesperson released the following statement:

On September 11, Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh will host an Innovation Roundtable with leaders from the “Smart Spaces/Smart Cities” technology industry in the context of COVID-19 recovery. Participants will discuss how the U.S. private sector can successfully compete in developing Smart Spaces and transportation systems in global markets to advance COVID-19 recovery.

This session continues a series of roundtables led by Assistant Secretary Singh to increase State Department engagement with innovative industries and private sector companies developing and deploying emerging technologies. To learn more about Innovation Roundtables, please visit: https://www.state.gov/innovation-roundtables/

