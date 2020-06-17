US Department of State: Iceland’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I (Michael R. Pompeo) congratulate you on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Iceland.

The United States and Iceland share a deep and longstanding friendship. In 1944, the United States was the first country to recognize Icelandic independence. Our two countries have long worked closely together as NATO Allies to promote peace, security, and prosperity around the world.

We thank you for your cooperation in our joint fight against COVID-19, and your impressive efforts to address this challenge at home and abroad. We admire Iceland’s leadership as Chair of the Arctic Council and look forward to continuing our work together to support scientific research, environmental protection, and sustainable development in the Arctic. As one of Iceland’s largest trading partners, we look forward to continued growth in our bilateral economic and trade relationship.

As you celebrate your national day, I wish the people of Iceland a year of peace, prosperity, and good health.

