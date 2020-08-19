US Department of State: Hungary National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the Hungarian people as you commemorate St. Stephen’s Day and join with you in celebrating the founding of the Hungarian state more than 1,000 years ago.

The United States and Hungary are bound together in myriad ways. Our people share strong personal and professional ties, and our governments work together to bolster regional and global security. Our economic ties – through both trade and investment – are growing, and the more than one million Americans of Hungarian descent have made the United States stronger and more prosperous throughout our shared history.

As allies, partners, and friends, we engage bilaterally and internationally on security, law enforcement, trade, and academic and cultural exchanges. As members of the Transatlantic family of nations, we work together to uphold the fundamental freedoms to which we have committed ourselves.

I wish all Hungarians health, prosperity, and peace in the year ahead.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE