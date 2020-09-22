US Department of State: Humanitarian Pledges Met, Houthis Must Stop

Humanitarian Pledges Must Be Met, Houthis Must Stop Hostilities to Stabilize Yemen

Deputy Secretary of State Steve Biegun and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale participated in a meeting last Thursday with United Nations Security Council members, Kuwait, Sweden, and Germany on the margins of the UN General Assembly to discuss the Yemen civil war that has resulted in a humanitarian disaster. The Deputy Secretary called on donor governments to contribute funds if they have not yet done so this year, and to make good on their pledges if they have yet to disburse their funds. He reiterated the international community’s demand that the Houthis stop obstructing humanitarian relief efforts and reverse their closure of Sana’a airport to UN and humanitarian flights.

The United States remains deeply concerned by the Houthis’ aggression, supported by Iranian weapons shipments in violation of UN arms embargoes. We call on the Houthis to immediately cease their cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia and halt their attacks on the city of Marib, where nearly a million Yemenis have sought refuge since the beginning of the war.

The Houthis must also stop their disgraceful treatment of journalists, opposition activists, and Yemeni Jews. We call on the Houthis to cease their environmental brinkmanship and allow UN access to the Safer tanker before there is an oil spill or explosion that would bring further environmental and humanitarian calamity to Yemen, the Red Sea, and the region.

The United States continues to support the efforts of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and Yemen’s neighbors to facilitate a cease fire and political settlement. The people of Yemen deserve peace and stability.

