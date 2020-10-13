US Department of State: Hale’s Calls with Moldovan President Dodon & Sandu

Under Secretary Hale’s Calls with Moldovan President Dodon and Former Prime Minister Sandu

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale spoke today with Moldovan President Igor Dodon and former Prime Minister Maia Sandu about the November 1 presidential election in Moldova. In separate calls, Under Secretary Hale noted the importance of a free and fair electoral process that respects the will of the Moldovan people, including a level playing field for all candidates, the elimination of illegal foreign support for political campaigns, and unbiased access to mass media in accordance with Moldova’s laws. He highlighted U.S. support for robust election observation, including long-term observers from the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

