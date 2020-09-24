US Department of State: Guinea-Bissau Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the citizens of Guinea-Bissau as you celebrate your Independence Day.

As our countries continue to combat COVID-19, we are encouraged by our shared commitment to peace and security, economic growth, and a stable, democratic government in Guinea-Bissau.

I offer my best wishes to Bissau-Guineans all over the world as you celebrate the 47th anniversary of your independence.

