US Department of State: Gilman Top Producing Institutions

The U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce the U.S. colleges and universities that sent the most American students overseas with support from its Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program in academic year 2018-2019. For the third year, the State Department is recognizing the institutions that made international study and internships more accessible and inclusive for the largest number of American students of all backgrounds through its Gilman Program.

The State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education, compiles the list, organized by small, medium, and large four-year institutions, and colleges conferring associate degrees.

Topping this year’s list of four-year institutions sending the largest number of Gilman Scholars abroad are Berea College (KY), City University of New York, Lehman College (NY), and the University of California, Berkeley (CA). Portland Community College (OR) tops the list of associated colleges. Westminster College of Utah, Emory University, University of California, Berkeley, and CUNY Bronx Community College are all being featured for their role in promoting global public health through the Gilman Scholarship, a category that the Department of State is highlighting this year.

Institutions are also recognized for sending abroad the most first-generation college students, racial or ethnic minority students, students with disabilities, and students studying in STEM fields through the Gilman Program. Institutions that sent Gilman Scholars to the largest number of overseas destinations received recognition for their role in broadening geographical diversity in study abroad programs. Additionally, institutions that displayed outstanding growth in the number of Gilman awardees as compared to last year are recognized for their role in broadening the student population that studies abroad in the Top Producer category, “Greatest Growth”.

For a full list of higher education institutions that sent Gilman Scholars overseas in 2018-2019, including those with the distinctions mentioned above, please visit the Gilman Scholarship website at www.GilmanScholarship.org.

The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program, with the support of the U.S. Congress, is reshaping study abroad to make it more accessible and inclusive for American students. The Gilman Program broadens the U.S. student population studying and interning abroad by providing scholarships to outstanding undergraduates who, due to financial constraints, might not otherwise participate. Since the program’s establishment in 2001, over 1,300 U.S. institutions have sent more than 31,000 Gilman Scholars to over 150 countries around the globe.

