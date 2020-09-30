US Department of State: Fourth Annual Citizen Diplomacy Award

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

The fourth annual Citizen Diplomacy Award will be presented to Mr. Mohamed Amin Ahmed, Founder, Chairman, and Executive Director of “Average Mohamed,” and two co-runners up, the Sehgal Foundation and Tempe Sister Cities, in an online ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The award will be presented by Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Aaron Ringel.

The Department of State’s Bureau of Global Public Affairs launched the Citizen Diplomacy Award in 2017 to celebrate the significant, beneficial contributions of U.S. citizens and organizations to furthering U.S. foreign policy objectives and strengthening relationships around the world. Award-winning “citizen diplomats” have exhibited leadership in generating impactful, long-term support for U.S. foreign policy and public diplomacy objectives.

Mr. Mohamed Amin Ahmed was selected for his grassroots work on countering violent extremism by engaging audiences in meaningful discussions about true Islamic values and institutions, democratic ideals, and civil society. The Sehgal Foundation was selected as a co-runner up for its human rights and women’s empowerment work in rural Indian communities. Tempe Sister Cities was selected as a co-runner up for its unique approach to citizen diplomacy incorporating traditional student exchanges and community outreach.

