US Department of State: Economic Normalization between Kosovo and Serbia

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States commends Serbian President Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Hoti on historic agreements they reached at the White House today, spanning a wide range of economic normalization issues. Their courageous and forward-looking leadership not only brings growth and jobs to their citizens, it sets a new tone of reconciliation in the pursuit of progress for the Western Balkans. Today’s agreements open new opportunities for broader cooperation. The United States reaffirms its support for the ongoing negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia toward comprehensive normalization of relations.

We also congratulate Prime Minister Hoti on the monumental achievement of normalization of ties and mutual recognition between Kosovo and Israel as well as President Vucic on Serbia’s commitments to open a commercial office and move its Embassy to Jerusalem. These bold steps will enhance peace between our partners in Europe and the Middle East.

Security, stability, and prosperity throughout the Western Balkans remain critical goals for the United States. With the support of President Trump, Prime Minister Hoti and President Vucic made great strides toward this shared vision.

