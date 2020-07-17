US Department of State: Designation of PRC Foreign Nationals

Designation of PRC Foreign Nationals and Entities under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

The Department of State joins the Department of the Treasury in announcing the designation of four People’s Republic of China foreign nationals – Ji Songyan, Zhan Longbao, Cheng Guifeng, ​and Zheng Guangfu – and one​ Chinese entity – , and Global United Biotechnology Inc. – for their support to and involvement in the international drug trafficking operations of Chinese synthetic opioid traffickers Zheng Fujing and Yan Xiaobing and the Zheng Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO). These designations are made pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act).

In August 2019, the Department of the Treasury identified PRC national Fujing Zheng and the Zheng DTO as significant foreign narcotics traffickers pursuant to the Kingpin Act. OFAC also designated Guanghua Zheng, a PRC national, for his support to the Zheng DTO’s drug trafficking activities.

Today’s action is part of a continued whole-of-government effort to crack down on fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, trafficked from China, that have claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans. The State Department remains committed to combating drug trafficking globally, including through programs such as the Department’s Narcotics and Transnational Organized Crime Rewards programs, that seek to disrupt and deter the illicit drug trade and transnational organized crime networks.

