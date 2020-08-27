US Department of State: Deputy Secretary of State Biegun’s Meetings in Ukraine

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement By State Department Spokesperson:

During his August 26-27 visit to Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Reznikov, and Foreign Minister Kuleba to discuss a broad range of multilateral and regional issues, including Ukraine’s reform agenda, the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and the situation in Belarus. Deputy Secretary Biegun reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Deputy Secretary visited the War Memorial at St. Michael’s Monastery on the anniversary of the 2014 Illovaisk battle to commemorate the thousands who have lost their lives defending Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The Deputy Secretary also met with journalists, civil society leaders, and non-governmental organizations to reaffirm U.S. support for press freedom, the rule of law, and humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE