US Department of State: Deputy Secretary Biegun’s Travel to India & Bangladesh

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun will travel to India and Bangladesh October 12-16.

From October 12-14, the Deputy Secretary will visit New Delhi, India where he will meet with senior government officials and deliver keynote remarks at the India-U.S. Forum. Building on Secretary Pompeo’s October 6 meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar and ahead of the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year, Deputy Secretary Biegun’s engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe.

From October 14-16, Deputy Secretary Biegun will visit Dhaka, Bangladesh to meet with senior government officials and reaffirm the United States-Bangladesh partnership. The Deputy Secretary’s engagements in Bangladesh will focus on advancing our common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all; U.S.-Bangladesh cooperation on COVID-19 response and recovery efforts; and sustainable economic development.

