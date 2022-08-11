US Department of State Debars Ten Persons

U.S. Department of State Debars Ten Persons for Violating or Conspiring to Violate the Arms Export Control Act

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of State published a Federal Register notice of ten persons statutorily debarred for having been convicted of violating, or conspiring to violate, the Arms Export Control Act (22 U.S.C. 2751, et seq.). This action, pursuant to section 127.7(b) of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) (22 CFR parts 120-130), highlights the Department’s responsibility to protect the integrity of U.S. defense trade.

This notice is provided for purposes of making the public aware that these statutorily debarred persons are prohibited from participating directly or indirectly in activities regulated by the ITAR. This includes any brokering activities and any export from or temporary import into the United States of defense articles, related technical data, or defense services in any situation covered by the ITAR.

The Department’s Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, working in collaboration with the Department of Justice, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, identified the persons subject to statutory debarment based on their criminal conviction by a court of the United States.

Under the terms of the statutory debarment, these individuals and entities are prohibited from participating directly or indirectly in any activities that are subject to the ITAR. Each individual and entity on this list will remain debarred until the Department approves an application request for reinstatement. All persons engaged in activities subject to the ITAR should be vigilant in their compliance with all export control regulations and ensure that their activities do not involve debarred persons.

The notice of statutory debarment listing the names of the debarred individuals and entities was published in the Federal Register on August 10, 2022. A full list of all persons subject to statutory debarment is available on the website of the PM Bureau’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) at: Statutory Debarment List.

For additional information, please contact the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs’ Office of Congressional and Public Affairs at PM-CPA@state.gov and follow us on Twitter @StateDeptPM.