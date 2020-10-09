US Department of State: Curacao Day

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the government and the people of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Curacao as you celebrate Curacao Day on October 10.

The economic and cultural ties between our two countries are sustained by our longstanding friendship. This year marked the 70th anniversary of the Roosevelt House, a gift from the people of the Dutch islands, which represents our enduring partnership in support of democracy and rule of law. Joint U.S.-Curacao law enforcement efforts, including the largest aerial counter narcotics deployment in 10 years despite the coronavirus pandemic, continue to disrupt the activities of

We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we reinvigorate our economies and expand prosperity in both our countries. Happy Curacao Day.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE