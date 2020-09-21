US Department of State: Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan A. Sales Travels to Lithuania

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan A. Sales will travel to Lithuania Monday, September 21 for meetings with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vice Minister of Interior, representatives of the President of Lithuania’s National Security and Foreign Policy Groups, and other senior national security and foreign policy officials. He will congratulate Lithuania on its recent actions against the terrorist group Hizballah. Ambassador Sales will also participate in a video teleconference with senior government officials from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia to discuss shared efforts against Hizballah.

Acting with the authorities of the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Ambassador Sales will meet with representatives of Lithuania’s Jewish community to discuss combating anti-Semitism. He will also meet with members of Belarusian civil society to discuss how the United States can support the Belarusian people’s demand for free and fair elections and an end to the Belarusian authorities’ violent post-election crackdown.

