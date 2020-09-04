US Department of State: Congratulations on Jamaica’s General Elections

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States congratulates the Jamaican people for their dedication to democracy as demonstrated in the September 3rd general elections. The United States and Jamaica share a commitment to free and fair elections, regional security, and broad-based economic prosperity including expanded bilateral trade and investment ties. Americans and Jamaicans share strong bonds of friendship and shared values. The U.S. Government looks forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Holness on bilateral, regional, and global initiatives as we deepen and strengthen this important relationship.

