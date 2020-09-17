US Department of State: Chile’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Chile on the occasion of the 210th anniversary of your independence.

The United States stands with Chile as our countries respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our close partnership is built on our longstanding economic, security, scientific, and people-to-people cooperation as well as a shared commitment to democratic values, rule of law, and building a better future for both our nations.

I also take this opportunity to recognize Chile’s strong advocacy for the people of Venezuela, including accepting more than 400,000 Venezuelan refugees. Chile’s generosity and commitment to democracy and human rights are an example to other countries.

I extend best wishes for health and prosperity to the Chilean people on the celebration of your Independence Day.

