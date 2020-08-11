US Department of State: Chad’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the Chadian people on the 60th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Chad have long worked together in concert with international partners to strengthen regional security, protect refugees, and promote stronger economic ties between our countries.  We wish the people of Chad success with your upcoming legislative and presidential elections, and peace and prosperity in the coming year.

