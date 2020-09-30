US Department of State: Botswana National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of Botswana as you celebrate the 54th anniversary of your country’s independence.

Botswana and the United States share a partnership that spans decades and is buttressed by our common commitment to empowering our citizens and promoting good governance. Our collaboration ensures prosperity, security, and health for both our peoples.

Increasing bilateral trade and investment opportunities is a shared priority, and through Power Africa, our countries look forward to making solar energy a more viable option in Botswana. Against the backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic, our cooperation on health issues — built on 20 years of shared investments in the fight against HIV/AIDS — has never been more important. It continues to prove that the United States and Botswana are stronger together.

Please accept my best wishes on this day.

