US Department of State: Bolivia’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Bolivia on the 195th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Bolivia have long shared important cultural and economic ties, and this past year marked a positive turning point for the relationship between our two countries. We commend Bolivians for defending their democracy, and pledge our support as Bolivia prepares for free, fair, and transparent elections that will reflect the will of the Bolivian people. We will also continue to work together in responding to the shared challenge of COVID-19.

We embrace the renewed relations between us and look forward to working together toward our shared goals of freedom and economic prosperity.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE