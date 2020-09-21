US Department of State: Belize’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Belize on the 39th anniversary of your independence.

Belize is a valued friend and partner with whom we have robust economic, cultural, and familial ties. We thank Belize for its cooperation in addressing the common challenge of border security, and for the joint effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to work together toward our shared goals of security, prosperity, and advancing democracy and the rule of law.

The United States wishes the Belizean people a happy Independence Day.

