US Department of State: Belgium National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send my congratulations to the citizens of Belgium on your national day.

The United States and Belgium share a deep and longstanding friendship, which continues to thrive based on close people-to-people ties and shared values of freedom and democracy. Belgium’s scientific contributions to counter the global COVID-19 pandemic have supported our shared goals of health and economic prosperity. We commend the Belgian people for their resolve and resilience during this challenging time. We also appreciate Belgium’s support for international security operations, including your participation in the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, the EU Training Mission in Mali, and the Defeat-ISIS Coalition, as well as your significant contributions to Transatlantic diplomacy as the host of NATO headquarters. I wish the people of Belgium a happy national day and a year of continued success.

