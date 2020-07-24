US Department of State: Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN)

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement By Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson

Secretary of State Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Esper will meet with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds on July 27 and 28 when they co-host the 2020 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) consultations at the Department of State.

The meetings provide an opportunity to discuss ways in which our two countries can expand and deepen our unbreakable alliance in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

