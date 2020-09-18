US Department of State: Assistant Secretary of State Christopher A. Ford Travels to Vienna for the IAEA General Conference

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher A. Ford will travel to Vienna, Austria from September 21-24 to attend the International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference. The General Conference is a policy-making body of the IAEA composed of representatives from all Member States of the Agency.

The United States recognizes and supports the IAEA’s important contributions toward international peace and security and the peaceful application of nuclear technology, and we are a committed member state of the IAEA.

At the General Conference, the U.S. delegation will highlight the ongoing threats posed by the Iranian and North Korean nuclear programs. Iran has a history of providing only grudging, dilatory, and incomplete cooperation – if at all – with the IAEA. We will urge nations to join us in striving for the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea. We will encourage all Member States to bring into force the highest standard of IAEA safeguards agreements, with a Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and the Additional Protocol serving as the new global standard, including for the responsible supply of nuclear power generation technology. We will also continue to promote IAEA work in the critical arenas of nuclear safety and security. And we will reaffirm support for IAEA activities to expand the benefits of the peaceful applications of nuclear energy, science, and technology.

