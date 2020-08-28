US Department of State: Assistant Secretary David Schenker’s Travel to Kuwait, Qatar, & Lebanon

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement By State Department Spokesperson:

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker will travel to Kuwait, Qatar, and Lebanon August 28 – September 4, 2020. In Kuwait, he will meet with Foreign Minister Ahmad al-Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq al-Ghanem, and the American Chamber of Commerce to discuss Gulf unity, regional security, and economic cooperation. In Qatar, he will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and senior government officials to discuss counterterrorism and regional security issues. On September 2, the Assistant Secretary will travel to Beirut, where he will meet with civil society representatives, discuss U.S. assistance efforts in the wake of the August 4 Beirut port explosion, and urge Lebanese leaders to implement reforms that respond to the Lebanese people’s desire for transparency, accountability, and a government free of corruption.

