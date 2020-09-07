US Department of State: Announcing the Indo-Pacific Business Forum 2020

Washington, DC (STL.News) US Department of State today released the following statement:

The United States Government, in partnership with the Government of Vietnam, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council, is sponsoring the third annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Hanoi, Vietnam on October 28-29. Participants attending from the United States will join the virtual conference on October 27-28.

The Forum advances a vision for the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that are independent, strong, and prosperous. Government and business leaders from the United States, Vietnam, and across the Indo-Pacific will discuss energy and infrastructure, the digital economy, market connectivity, health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and U.S.-Indo-Pacific partnerships and commercial opportunities. The Forum will showcase high-impact private sector investment and government efforts to support market competition, job growth, and high-standard development for greater prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. The Forum will be conducted via a secure online conferencing platform, and there will be optional in-person participation in some events for attendees in Hanoi.