US Department of State: Ambassador Reeker’s Travel to Brussels

Ambassador Philip T. Reeker, head of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, will travel to Brussels July 23 to July 25 to meet with EU and Belgian counterparts to advance our Transatlantic relationship and promote key U.S.-Belgium bilateral priorities. In discussions with EU officials, Ambassador Reeker will reinforce the critical role of the U.S.-EU partnership in the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, underscore the importance of maintaining Transatlantic commerce and data flows, and plan for the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China. Ambassador Reeker will also engage Belgian officials on areas of shared security and prosperity.